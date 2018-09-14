Turkish FM meets Nawaz Sharif, condoles demise of Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra to offer condolences on the demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.



The Foreign Minister of Turkey reached Jati Umrah to offer condolences with Nawaz Sharif on the death of his wife, former First Lady Kalsoom Nawaz on behalf of his country and government.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan was also present on the occasion.

Kulsoom, 68, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Sept 11 at London’s Harley Street Clinic after a long battle with cancer.

Former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has been laid to rest in Jati Umra, Lahore next to the resting place of her father-in-law Mian Sharif.