Fri September 14, 2018
World

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

After Pakistan, Canada gets its People's Party as well

Pakistan People’s Party’s wave of political gusto may have managed to inspire a Canadian businessman after he decided to launch a party with the same name in his country.

Maxime Bernier, member of the Canadian House of Commons publicized the news of him launching a party on Friday but anyone hearing the news from this side of the world couldn’t help but be amused over the name ‘People’s Party’ being mentioned in the political panorama of not Pakistan but Canada.

The Canadian lawyer while announcing the name of his party, ‘the People’s Party of Canada’, said: "For too long Canadian politics has been hijacked by interest groups, cartels, lobbies, international groups, corporate or union interests of politicians and bureaucrats in Ottawa who are disconnected from ordinary citizens. We don't believe that government intervention is a solution for everything. Government should not intervene to solve each and every problem on the road to a utopian and unrealistic vision of society. "  

