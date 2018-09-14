Manto's daughters to cross borders for father's biopic screening in Mumbai

As Nandita Das’ biopic of writer Saadat Hasan Manto preps up for a release, the iconic literati’s daughters will also be attending the premier in Mumbai.



As per Indian media reports, Manto’s daughters will be crossing the Wagah border before flying to Mumbai accompanied by their spouses, to attend the premier of their late father’s biopic.

The director of the film Nandita Das in conversation with DNA India revealed: “We are keeping our fingers crossed that the family of this great literary icon who is legacy of the whole Indian subcontinent will find the passage smooth.”

It was further revealed by the deceased writer’s daughter Nuzhat who is presently inhabited in Lahore that her elder sister Nighat will not be able to attend the premier, adding that, “We were all very young when he passed away as a broken-hearted man. But almost everyone who met and knew him have spoken of his love for Bombay where he began his literary journey.”

Further voicing out her apprehensions about her visa-on-arrival for citizens above the age of 65, she added: “In the past we have travelled after a visa was given. So we are a bit worried.”

Moreover, she went on to laud the director for paying accolades to her departed father saying: “She is such a humble and loving person. She has met us and even came and stayed with us. We are confident that she has put together a great film and are excited to see it.”



