PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan is likely to make his first foreign visit as Prime Minister of Pakistan to to Saudi Arabia next week, Geo News reported.

Quoting sources Geo reported that Foreign Affairs Ministry is finalizing preparations for the prime minister's visit in coordination with Saudi officials.

The visit comes two days after Saudi Information Minister visited Pakistan and met Prime Minister Khan and other top officials.

In a telephonic call on August 12, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had congratulated PM Imran on his victory in the July 25 parliamentary elections.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed the Kingdom's interest in investing heavily in a bid to strengthen its trade ties with Pakistan.



In the recent past, Prime Minister Imran said that bilateral ties between the two countries would be further strengthened, adding that the leaders of both countries would also visit each other’s country soon in this regard.