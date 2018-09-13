Thu September 13, 2018
Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

The economics of influence

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

Imran’s difficulties in making ‘Naya Pakistan’

Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world’s waste crisis

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan is likely to make his first foreign visit as Prime Minister of Pakistan to to Saudi Arabia next week, Geo News reported. 

Quoting sources Geo reported that Foreign Affairs Ministry is finalizing preparations for the prime minister's visit in coordination with Saudi officials.

The visit comes two days after Saudi Information Minister visited Pakistan and met Prime Minister Khan and other top officials. 

In a telephonic call on August 12, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had congratulated PM Imran on his victory in the July 25 parliamentary elections. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed the Kingdom's interest in investing heavily in a bid to strengthen its trade ties with Pakistan.

In the recent past, Prime Minister Imran said that bilateral ties between the two countries would be further strengthened, adding that the leaders of both countries would also visit each other’s country soon in this regard.

