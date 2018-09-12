Wed September 12, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 12, 2018

CJ decides to employ two transgenders at SC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday decided to employ two transgender individuals at the Supreme Court (SC).

The chief justice announced the decision while heading a three-member bench which heard a case pertaining to the rights of transgenders and provision of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to them.

"I took the decision to mainstream the community as our topmost priority is to ensure their rights," the CJP said.

During the course of proceedings, CJP Nisar asked whether the CNICs of all the petitioners had been issued.

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman informed the court that the process for issuance of CNICs to transgenders was underway.

Some 342 CNICs had been issued as yet, he added.

The CJP observed that the transgender people were facing with life threats and immediate actions should be taken to facilitate them.

Meanwhile, the Secretary Law Commission apprised the court that a non-governmental organization, Blue Veins, was spreading incorrect information regarding the number of transgenders murdered in the country.

"The misleading information on its website is damaging the country''s image," he added.

The court issued a notice to the Blue Veins for uploading unverified information regarding the murder of transgenders on its website.

The court then sought suggestions for the betterment of transgender community and adjourned the case till September 26.

