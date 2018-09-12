Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

The scope and limits of ‘change’

NFC award and budget deficits

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

KARACHI: Sarfraz Ahmed, captain of the national cricket team has come out to support the national football team, who is playing against India in the semi-final of the SAFF Championship.

Geo News reporter Faizan Lakhani, sharing a video of Sarfraz on twitter, said:

“Captain Pakistan Cricket team @SarfarazA_54 comes in support of Pakistan Football team, wishes them ahead of SAFF Championship semi final against India. Good to see Cricketers getting behind Pak Football team. #ComeOnPakShaheens.”



