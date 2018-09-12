Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

ISLAMABAD: In a rare show of defiance, jailed supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had refused to be released on parole after being informed about the death of his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Quoting unnamed sources, Geo News reported that Maryam Nawaz Sharif also backed his father and was of the view that he should not sign the documents regarding their temporary release from the Adiala Jail.

The sources said PMLN president and his younger brother Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif persuaded the former prime minister to sign the document but to no avail.

After Nawaz Sharif's refusal, the younger Sharif himself signed the document and pleaded with her brother to get a last glimpse of his wife, the sources said.

It is a big tragedy, and law also provides for release on bail. We will have to deal with regret of missed opportunity for rest of our lives," Shahbaz Sharif was reported as having told his brother in his effort to persuade him.

"It was Allah's wish, this was bound to happen," was the response he received from the former prime minister.

Geo News correspondent said Nawaz Sharif didn't want to receive any favours from the government.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz died in London on Tuesday after battling with cancer.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter left Kulsoom Nawaz in the British capital and travelled to Pakistan where they were handed down jail terms.

They were shifted to Adiala Jail upon return in late July just days before General Elections 2018.



