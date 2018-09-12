Wed September 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

ISLAMABAD: In a rare show of defiance, jailed  supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz  had refused to  be released on parole  after  being informed about the death of his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Quoting unnamed sources,  Geo News reported that Maryam Nawaz Sharif  also backed  his father  and was of the view that he should not sign the documents  regarding their temporary release from  the Adiala Jail.

The sources said PMLN president and his younger brother Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif persuaded the former prime minister to sign the document but to no avail.

After Nawaz Sharif's refusal, the younger Sharif himself signed the document and  pleaded  with her brother to get a last glimpse of his  wife, the sources said.

  It is a big tragedy, and law also provides for release on bail. We will have to deal with regret of missed opportunity for rest of our lives," Shahbaz Sharif was reported as having told his brother in his effort to persuade him.

"It was Allah's wish, this was bound to happen," was the response he received from the former prime minister.

Geo News correspondent said  Nawaz Sharif didn't want to receive any favours  from  the government.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz died in London on Tuesday after   battling with cancer.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter left Kulsoom Nawaz  in the British capital  and travelled to Pakistan where they were handed down jail terms.

They were shifted to  Adiala Jail upon return in late July just days before General Elections  2018.



