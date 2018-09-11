Tue September 11, 2018
September 11, 2018

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing. -APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar not only as economic hub but also an oil city under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Monday.

This, he said, during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing who called on him to discuss various aspects of the multi-billion dollars plan being executed by China as a flagship project of President Xi’s Belt & Road Initiative commonly known as ‘New Silk Road’.

Future projects related to oil and gas exploration, petroleum transportation and processing, also came under discussion.

The minister also said that Balochistan is the top priority in CPEC projects.

He took keen interest in the establishment of oil refinery in Pakistan as offered by China to build an oil refinery.

The Chinese Ambassador also offered to establish technical training centers in Pakistan alongwith major oil and gas pipelines across the country.

CPEC should not be constrained in limited areas it should have open avenues in other fields.

China also offered cooperation in pipeline, drilling and establishment of oil and gas infrastructure.

