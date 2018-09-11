Tue September 11, 2018
Sports

Web Desk
September 11, 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan cricket team arrives in Dubai

DUBAI: Sarfaraz-led Pakistan cricket team’s 16-member squad arrived in Dubai early on  Tuesday to participate in the Asia Cup.

As per details, The team had departed from Lahore’s Allama Iqbal airport for UAE in wee hours on Tuesday. The team will rest today and start practice from Wednesday.

The tournament is scheduled to begin  on  September 15  at the  United Arab Emirates (UAE), while the final would be played on 28 of the same month.

Six team will participate in this year's Asia Cup, including, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.

Pakistan, twice winner of Asia Cup in year 2000 and 2012, will play its first match of the event  against the little known qualifier Hong Kong  on September 16, while  they will  take on the arch-rivals India in its second match on Sept 19.

The first Asia Cup  was played  in 1984 in Sharjah and so far its thirteen editions have been played. India is the top most team which won the title six times in 1984, 1988,1990,1995,2010 and 2016 followed by Sri Lanka having won the cup five times in 1986,1997,2004,2008, 2014.

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup includes:

Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Shoaib Malik

Mohammad Amir

Shadab Khan

Imam ul Haq

Shan Masood

Babar Azam

Asif Ali

Haris Sohail

Mohammad Nawaz

Fahim Ashraf

Hasan Ali

Junaid Khan

Usman Shinwari

Shaheen Afridi

