Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

Pakistan denies FT report it is reviewing CPEC agreements

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LHC issues arrest warrant of ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

PM pushes ministry for early roll out of five mln low-cost housing plan

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike

ECC puts off decision on gas price hike
Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely

Import ban on fruit, cheese, vehicles, smartphones likely
PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself

PM Imran Khan says will supervise Dams project himself
Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg

Pakistan saved $600m in Qatar LNG deal: Bloomberg
PTI has edge over PML-N's Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

Sports

APP
September 10, 2018

Pak cricket team to donate Rs 3.2 million to PM dam fund

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad said on Monday that his team will donate Rs 3.2 million to Prime Minister's Dam fund set up for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand Dams.

"All the team members expressed their solidarity towards a noble cause initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising funds for building new dams to address water issue in the country," he told media men here at the National Cricket Academy.

He said Pakistan cricket squad taking part in the Asia Cup comprises 16 players and each player will donate Rs 200,000 and an amount of Rs 3.2 million will be donated.

"We are confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be able to build these dams to overcome water crisis which will be looming at our country in years to come," said the home captain.

He said it was a heartening sign that people are taking keen interest in donating money in PM dam fund and everyone is doing that in the love of their country and to ensure a better tomorrow of Pakistan.

"We are confident that Allah Almighty will give success to our Prime Minister in this noble cause and required amount will be gathered to undertake the project of dams", said Sarfraz.

Pakistan cricket team captain said construction of new dams to have adequate reservoir of water aims at securing the future of coming generations of Pakistan.

