Mon September 10, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 10, 2018

Pakistan's Usman Qadir signs with Perth Scorchers for next KFC BBL season

SYDNEY: Perth Scorchers have recruited Usman Qadir, the son of Pakistan leg-spin great Abdul Qadir, as cover for Ashton Agar for the next Big Bash League season, The West Australian reported Monday.

Qadir, 25, who has applied for Australian citizenship in his bid to bolster his cricket prospects, will fill the second international spot on the Scorchers’ 18-man roster after a career that saw him play second XI level for South Australia and appear for several Pakistan domestic teams, the report added.

He has played 13 domestic Twenty20 matches for 11 wickets at 21.00, but has the excellent economy rate of 5.77 runs per over.

Qadir was met by Scorchers coach Adam Voges on arrival in Perth yesterday.

“We are looking at some cover for Ashton Agar,” Voges told The West Australian. “We got found out in the semifinal last year when he was unavailable.

“We took the decision last year that our squad was strong enough not to need a second international, but with the success we have had, and the number of guys who will be playing for Australia during the Big Bash period, we will need some cover.”

The Scorchers have secured 17 places in the squad and are looking to fill the vacancy left by Mitchell Johnson’s retirement.

Qadir played club cricket for Adelaide and appeared for South Australia’s Futures League team in 2012-13 when he first considered becoming an Australian in a bid to break into international ranks.

He was part of the Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalanders, but has not played in the league for four years.

