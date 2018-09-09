Sat September 08, 2018
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

FM Qureshi, Saudi minister discuss Pak-Saudi ties

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

World

REUTERS
September 9, 2018

U.S. asks Iran 'every day' to begin talks: Rouhani

GENEVA: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that the United States continually sends messages to Iran asking it to begin negotiations.

Tensions between Iran and the United States soared after President Donald Trump pulled out of a landmark nuclear deal with Iran in May, and then reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic last month.

Trump has said he would meet Iran’s leaders.

“From one side they try to pressure the people of Iran, on another side they send us messages every day through various methods that we should come and negotiate together,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast on Iranian state television.

“(They say) we should negotiate here, we should negotiate there. We want to resolve the issues ... Should we see your message? ... Or should we see your brutish actions?”

Washington aims to force Tehran to end its nuclear program and its support of groups in Syria and Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took aim at U.S. criticism of Iran’s regional policy in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“Trump regime flip-flops are truly comical,” he wrote. “One week, its talking point is that we are ‘squandering’ our resources abroad, the next week it’s that we’ve not financially supported the Palestinians enough.”

U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector are scheduled to be reimposed in November.

Iran is facing an “economic, psychological and propaganda war”, Rouhani said Saturday, pointing to the United States and Israel as the Islamic Republic’s main enemies.

