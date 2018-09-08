Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019

Company profit up 23 percent in FY2018: OGDCL plans ultra-deepwater offshore drilling in January 2019
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
Donate dollars for dams: PM

Donate dollars for dams: PM
US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff

US foreign policy a tug of war between Trump, staff
Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS

Faith, unity, discipline to ensure rightful destination, says COAS
SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

SC decides to regulate suo motu powers

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Rasul quits EAC in protest over Atif Mian's removal

ISLAMABAD: Less than 24 hours after the removal of Atif Mian from the newly constituted Economic Advisory Council  (EAC), two  members of the body has resigned in protest.

Atif Mian, an MIT-educated Pakistani-American economics professor at Princeton University, was recently named member of a new economic advisory council.

Hours after government announcement that it has asked Mian to step down, Asim Ijaz Khwaja, a member of the EAC decided to resign on Friday .

A Professor of International Finance and Development at Harvard, Khawja took to Twitter to express his reservations over the government's decision and announced to quit the panel of advisers .

Hours later, on Saturday morning   Professor of Economics at  University College London Imran Rasul followed the suit. 

He said  "With a heavy heart, I have resigned from the EAC this morning. The circumstances in which Atif was asked to step down are ones I profoundly disagree with."

"I wish the government and EAC luck in their future work, and remain willing to offer non-partisan, evidence based advice that can help improve economic policy making in the country," he said in string of tweets.



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Pakistan, China vow to strengthen strategic cooperation

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen strategic cooperation
Dams fund: Here is how you can donate

Dams fund: Here is how you can donate
Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC

Malala Yousafzai calls on Canadian PM to talk about G7 GEAC
Load More load more

Spotlight

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

AB de Villiers to return for PSL's fourth edition

Cook exit sparks England collapse

Cook exit sparks England collapse
More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories

More women on big screen, but men still tell the stories
Moeen calls for change in ´mentality´ after England collapse

Moeen calls for change in ´mentality´ after England collapse

Photos & Videos

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral

Afridi's 'Naswar' video goes viral
Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'

Watch: Trump fails to pronounce 'anonymous' as he flays NYT over 'resistance essay'
Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid

Shireen Mazari plans on action against woman accused of abusing underage maid
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use