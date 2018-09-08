Sat September 08, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 8, 2018

Pakistan, China vow to strengthen strategic cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese government´s top diplomat on Saturday held the first high-level meeting with his Pakistani counterpart since new Prime Minister Imran Khan took office.

According to Geo News, China and Pakistan agreed to strengthen the strategic cooperation  in a one-on-one meeting at the Foreign Office between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi  is on a three-day visit to Islamabad during which he is scheduled to meet he president, the prime minister, National Assembly speaker and the chief of army staff (COAS).

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said delegation-level talks between the two delegations led by the two foreign ministers were also held at the Foreign Office.

"Chinese State Councillor Yi underscored Beijing’s firm support to Pakistan’s socioeconomic progress and development," the FO spokesperson said.

Yi also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to be the guest of honour at the International Import Expo in China.

"China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), economic cooperation, cultural and educational exchanges and regional situation were discussed during the meeting," the spokesperson further said.

