Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Imran Khan decided not to use the palace built for the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan after assuaging charge of his office.
Prime Minister Khan after spending his day at the Prime Minister's office leaves for his Bani Gala Residence in the capital.
He came under severe criticism for using helicopter for his travelling between the Prime Minister House and Bani Gala.
