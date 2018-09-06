Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle

Top Punjab official tells sub-ordinates not to blow whistle
Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

World

AFP
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Facebook to build $1 bn Singapore data centre, first in Asia

Singapore: Facebook said Thursday it will invest over $1 billion to build a data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia, powered by renewable energy and adapted to the city-state´s tropical climate.

The centre is expected to be operational around 2022, and will host Facebook servers and centralise its IT operations, Thomas Furlong, Facebook vice president of infrastructure data centres, told reporters.

The 170,000 square metres (1.83 million square foot) site in the land-scarce city-state will be stacked over 11-storeys, and will come with custom features to cope with the steamy temperatures, which rarely drop below 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit).

These include a new state-of-the-art cooling system which uses water rather than air and will work better in the humidity, as well as a building facade made of perforated, lightweight material to allow for better air flow.

The company expects it to be run on 100 percent renewable energy, like its other data centres.

The Sg$1.4 billion ($1.02 billion) facility will be the first data centre designed and constructed by Facebook in Asia as the company increasingly relies on custom-built facilities to meet its needs, Furlong said.

It will be Facebook´s 15th data centre worldwide.

Furlong said Facebook, which has 2.23 billion monthly active users as of the end of June, chose Singapore because of its robust infrastructure, availability of skilled labour and ease of doing business with the government.

Google has also built two data centres in the city-state, and announced this month it was starting work on a third, bringing their investment in the sites to $850 million.

Despite its popularity in Asia, Facebook has also faced criticism, particularly in Myanmar where it was used as a platform for the army and Buddhist hardliners to spread hate speech against the Muslim Rohingya minority.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Mohammad on top of Israel’s baby name list

Mohammad on top of Israel’s baby name list
Section 377: India lifts ban on gay sex

Section 377: India lifts ban on gay sex
Trump furious at ‘gutless’ NYT op-ed as senior official says staff are against him

Trump furious at ‘gutless’ NYT op-ed as senior official says staff are against him
Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 6, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 6, 2018
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Aaroh set to release three singles

Aaroh set to release three singles
Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Meera defends Ali Saleem, says he's innocent

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi