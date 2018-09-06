Mohammad on top of Israel’s baby name list

Israel's Ministry of Interior on Monday said Mohammad remained the most popular baby name in the Jewish state over the past year.

Citing figures released by the ministry, local media reported Tamar topped the list for baby names for girls in Israel.

According to Data released by Immigration and Border Authority as many as 168,441 babies were born in Israel during the last year, local media reported.

"The 10 most popular girls’ names were Tamar, Avigail, Miriam, Sarah, Adele, Yael, Noa, Shira, new entry Noya, and Lia, with Talya falling off the list.

For boys, Noam was relegated from the top-10 list in favor of Lavi. The most popular names were Mohammad, Yosef, Ariel, Omer, Adam, David, Daniel, Lavi, Eitan and Ori," according to Times of Israel.