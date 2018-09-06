Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
School for thought

School for thought
A people’s history

A people’s history
Delivery challenges

Delivery challenges
'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo

'A sportsman always is an optimist', says Imran Khan in meeting with Pompeo
PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission

PTI govt abolishes KP Ehtesab Commission
Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists

Major Wasif Hussain: Man who fought valiantly against 400 terrorists
Section 377: India lifts ban on gay sex

Section 377: India lifts ban on gay sex
Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025

Pakistan could be world’s 5th largest 'nuclear weapon state' by 2025
About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

World

Web Desk
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mohammad on top of Israel’s baby name list

Israel's Ministry of Interior on Monday said Mohammad remained the most popular baby name in the Jewish state over the past year.

Citing figures released by the ministry, local media reported Tamar topped the list for baby names for girls in Israel.

According to Data released by Immigration and Border Authority as many as 168,441 babies were born in Israel during the last year, local media reported.

"The 10 most popular girls’ names were Tamar, Avigail, Miriam, Sarah, Adele, Yael, Noa, Shira, new entry Noya, and Lia, with Talya falling off the list.

For boys, Noam was relegated from the top-10 list in favor of Lavi. The most popular names were Mohammad, Yosef, Ariel, Omer, Adam, David, Daniel, Lavi, Eitan and Ori," according to Times of Israel. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Section 377: India lifts ban on gay sex

Section 377: India lifts ban on gay sex
Trump furious at ‘gutless’ NYT op-ed as senior official says staff are against him

Trump furious at ‘gutless’ NYT op-ed as senior official says staff are against him
Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 6, 2018

Daily horoscope for Thursday, September 6, 2018
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow

Sindh Governor House to be opened for public from tomorrow
Aaroh set to release three singles

Aaroh set to release three singles
“Beyond Beautiful is like a fashion week but for beauty.”

“Beyond Beautiful is like a fashion week but for beauty.”
Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Photos & Videos

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy

Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira blessed with a baby boy
'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

'Pakistan's tree revolution' becomes global inspiration

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp

Mahira Khan's heart-warming visit to an Afghan refugee camp
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi