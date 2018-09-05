PM for comprehensive plan to restructure PTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a briefing on Ministry of Information & Broadcasting at PM Office on Wednesday.

Minister for Information Fawad Ahmed, SAPM Mr Iftikhar Durrani, SAPM Naeem-ul-Haq, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan, Secretary Information/MD PTVC Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and senior government officials were present during the meeting.

Secretary Information gave a comprehensive presentation regarding the role of the Ministry and its various attached department.

The Prime Minister stated that Ministry of Information has a key role in perception management and projecting true image of the country.

"While keeping with the pace with highly sophisticated world of information today, we must safeguard our society from cultural onslaught that endangered our cultural values, norms and the social fabric," Premier Khan observed.

Discussing the affairs of state media broadcasters including Pakistan Television Corporation and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, he stressed on maintaining impartiality and directed to constitute a board of directors, comprising of eminent persons of known integrity and professionalism, to oversee administrative and financial affairs of these departments.

The prime minister directed for a comprehensive plan with delineated timelines for restructuring of PTV in order to transform the organization from a loss making entity to a viable organization.

