Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ended diplomatic stalemate

FM Qureshi says Pompeo's visit to Pakistan ended diplomatic stalemate

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Presidential election

Presidential election
At least 20 dead as twin blasts hit Afghan capital

At least 20 dead as twin blasts hit Afghan capital
PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

PTI's Shah Farman sworn in as KP Governor

Saudi prince rejects speculation over royal family rift

Saudi prince rejects speculation over royal family rift
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM for comprehensive plan to restructure PTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a briefing on Ministry of Information & Broadcasting at PM Office on Wednesday. 

Minister for Information Fawad Ahmed, SAPM Mr Iftikhar Durrani, SAPM  Naeem-ul-Haq, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan, Secretary Information/MD PTVC Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and senior government officials were present during the meeting. 

Secretary Information gave a comprehensive presentation regarding the role of the Ministry and its various attached department. 

The Prime Minister stated that Ministry of Information has a key role in perception management and projecting true image of the country. 

"While keeping with the pace with highly sophisticated world of information today, we must safeguard our society from cultural onslaught that endangered our cultural values, norms and the social fabric," Premier Khan observed.

Discussing the affairs of state media broadcasters including Pakistan Television Corporation and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, he stressed on maintaining impartiality and directed to constitute a board of directors, comprising of eminent persons of known integrity and professionalism, to oversee administrative and financial affairs of these departments. 

The prime minister directed for a comprehensive plan with delineated timelines for restructuring of PTV in order to transform the organization from a loss making entity to a viable organization. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
SIUT dismisses reports about health of Dr Adib Rizvi

SIUT dismisses reports about health of Dr Adib Rizvi
PM Imran says Pakistan looks forward to strengthening ties with US based on trust, respect

PM Imran says Pakistan looks forward to strengthening ties with US based on trust, respect
PAF launches new song on eve of Defence Day of Pakistan

PAF launches new song on eve of Defence Day of Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him