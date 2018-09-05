Daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, September 5, 2018.



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a powerful, positive day for you! For starters, four planets are in your sign; plus, your ruler, Mars, is dancing with lucky Jupiter. (It doesn’t get better than this.)

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You’re working on something behind the scenes that pleases and excites you today. And it looks like your chances for success are excellent.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

All group situations will be energetic and upbeat for you today. If you’re competing for something, you’re revved up and raring to go. (Look out, world!)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You’re very ambitious about some-thing today, which is a good thing because you likely will achieve your aims. Romance with a boss also is likely.(Oh, my.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a great day to travel or explore opportunities in publishing, higher education, the media, the law and medicine. Your enthusiasm about what you’re doing will encourage others to endorse you.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Luck is with you if you are dealing with inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt. You feel strong and healthy, and will defend your self-interest today.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although relationships are feisty and lively today, they also are friendly. This is a good day to work with others in any business enterprise.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Work-related travel is likely today. If so, you will enjoy the experience. You have lots of energy to bring to your job today, and the support of others is forthcoming as well.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a fabulous day for sports, especially all kinds of competition. You’re keen, you’re upbeat and you’re enormously enthusiastic! “And the winner is ...”

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your efforts to renovate and make changes at home will be successful today. Family discussions will be lively but productive, because everyone is enthusiastic about something.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a powerful day for those of you who sell, market, write, teach and act, because it’s easy for you to throw all of yourself behind whatever you’re saying. People definitely will listen to you.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’ll work hard for your earnings today. (Actually, you’ll work equally hard to spend these earnings.) This is a strong day for business and commerce.