Sharapova out of US Open, loses perfect night-time record

NEW YORK: Former champion Maria Sharapova was knocked out of the US Open in the fourth round on Monday, losing 6-4, 6-3 to Spain´s Carla Suarez Navarro who inflicted the Russian´s first ever night-time loss at the tournament.

Sharapova, the 2006 champion who was trying to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012, hit 38 unforced errors and dropped serve six times.

The defeat ended the former world number one´s perfect record of 23 wins -- 22 of them on Arthur Ashe Stadium -- in night sessions at Flushing Meadows.

Suarez Navarro, who celebrated her 30th birthday Monday, is seeded 30th and was a quarter-finalist in New York in 2013. She will face 2017 runner-up Madison Keys for a place in the semi-finals.