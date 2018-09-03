Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

MUMBAI: Famed Indian actor Ranveer Singh’s spectacular performance in period drama ‘Padmaavat’ has earned the actor the top spot in the list of best performers in Bollywood for the first half of 2018.



The list also comprises Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for Raazi and Sanju in the second and third spots respectively.

Ranveer Singh had played the notorious Muslim emperor Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela’s magnum opus Padmaavat. His acting prowess in the movie earned him immense appraisal by the audience and critics alike.

The film had successfully done a business of 384 crores in India alone despite nationwide protests.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt with 'Raazi' has catapulted the actress to the second spot and her rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor has claimed the third spot for 'Sanju'.

The coveted list also features Akshay Kumar for his movie 'Toilet: Ek Prem Kattha' at the fourth spot. The film shed awareness about hygiene and sanitation issues in India.