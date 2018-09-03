Mon September 03, 2018
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

PM launches drive to plant 10 bn trees in five years

The season of follies

Exercising for peace

Imran Khan to put Pakistan on path of development, believes Fehmida Mirza

Helicopter crash in Afghanistan kills 12

Ties with US to begin afresh, says Qureshi

RTS didn’t crash during election 2018: Nadra chief

100-day plan is primary target: Imran

Two miners die in Balochistan coal mine

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

After their rumoured relationship was made official, fans  waited with bated breath for their favourite couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to exchange vows, and it seems like their wish is going to come true very soon as the couple is going to get married in the US next year, reported   Filmfare. 

Sources privy to the matter revealed, “Priyanka and Nick have plans of getting married in America. The engagement ceremony happened in India so the big day will surely be happening in the US. They have decided to get married next year but the planning has already begun. After tying the knot in the US, they will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai for Priyanka’s Bollywood and industrialists friends.”

According to Filmfare, preparations for the wedding have already started. The ceremony will be attended by Priyanka and Nick’s family and friends.

The couple got engaged last month in a private gathering in Mumbai where Nick and Priyanka’s families were in attendance. 

