Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

After their rumoured relationship was made official, fans waited with bated breath for their favourite couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to exchange vows, and it seems like their wish is going to come true very soon as the couple is going to get married in the US next year, reported Filmfare.



Sources privy to the matter revealed, “Priyanka and Nick have plans of getting married in America. The engagement ceremony happened in India so the big day will surely be happening in the US. They have decided to get married next year but the planning has already begun. After tying the knot in the US, they will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai for Priyanka’s Bollywood and industrialists friends.”

According to Filmfare, preparations for the wedding have already started. The ceremony will be attended by Priyanka and Nick’s family and friends.

The couple got engaged last month in a private gathering in Mumbai where Nick and Priyanka’s families were in attendance.