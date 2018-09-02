Sun September 02, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 2, 2018

PM Imran Khan launches 'Plant for Pakistan' drive

One-day plantation campaign ‘Plant for Pakistan’ commenced on Sunday aiming to plant an approximate of 1.5 million trees around the country.

 Prime Minister Imran Khan took part  in the campaign by planting a sapling in Haripur  as part of the government’s billion tree Tsunami drive.

He was accompained by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

 PM Khan took to Twitter to urge people of Pakistan to  take part in the drive.

Later on, speaking to the media, he said the government plans to plant  10 billion trees  within the next five years.

The 1.5 million saplings planted today will go under the belt of the 10 million trees plantation that is expected to unfold in the next five years of the Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf government.

To rejuvenate the zest of nature and to encourage communities to save the planet, around 190 distribution points have been laid across throughout the country that will be handing out free saplings to the public.

PM Khan’s adviser on Climate Change, Amin Aslam has stated the program initiated by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Green Pakistan Programme (GPP), will be assimilated into the billion tree Tsunami project.

“Now we have to extend this programme to the whole country,” he added.

