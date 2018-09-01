Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance

PM Imran Khan seeks three months time to evaluate performance
ISPR releases new video to honor Pakistan's martyrs ahead of Defence Day

ISPR releases new video to honor Pakistan's martyrs ahead of Defence Day

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices

Imran Khan’s govt cuts petrol, diesel prices
Pakistan, Iran connected by inseparable bonds: Imran Khan

Pakistan, Iran connected by inseparable bonds: Imran Khan
Canada, US break up NAFTA talks, Trump´s comment sours mood

Canada, US break up NAFTA talks, Trump´s comment sours mood
CPEC backbone of Pakistan’s economy, says Sheikh Rasheed

CPEC backbone of Pakistan’s economy, says Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan closes its consulate in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Pakistan closes its consulate in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad
PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal

PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal
Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security
Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

World

REUTERS
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Canada, US break up NAFTA talks, Trump´s comment sours mood

WASHINGTON: Canada and the United States ended talks on Friday to update the North American Free Trade Agreement in a mood soured by President Donald Trump´s comments that a pact would be on US terms while Ottawa stood firm against signing "just any deal."

Canada´s lead negotiator and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is scheduled to hold a press conference at 4:30 PM Eastern Time Friday (2030 GMT). It was unclear whether the two countries had agreed a deal.

The Wall Street Journal said the talks had concluded with no agreement and that Trump was expected to notify Congress of plans to proceed with a Mexico-only trade pact.

The Canadian dollar weakened to C$1.3081 to the U. S. dollar after the Wall Street Journal report. Canadian stocks remained 0.5 percent. Trump confirmed off-the-record remarks he made to Bloomberg News this week that any trade deal with Canada would be "totally on our terms".

The Toronto Star first reported on the remarks citing remarks it had obtained. "At least Canada knows where I stand," he later said on Twitter. US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Freeland resumed talks for a fourth day on Friday.

Mexico was on standby to return to discussions aimed at ending a year of hard-fought negotiations on the three-way North American Free Trade Agreement. Global equities were also down following the hawkish turn in Trump´s comments on trade. Lighthizer has refused to budge despite repeated efforts by Freeland to offer some dairy concessions to maintain the Chapter 19 independent trade dispute resolution mechanism in NAFTA, The Globe and Mail reported on Friday.

However, a spokeswoman for USTR said Canada had made no concessions on agriculture, which includes dairy, but added that negotiations continued. The United States wants to eliminate Chapter 19, the mechanism that has hindered it from pursuing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases. Lighthizer said on Monday Mexico had agreed to cut the mechanism.

For Ottawa, Chapter 19 is a red line. But Freeland said earlier on Friday her team is "not there yet" in resolving still big differences. "We´re looking for a good deal, not just any deal. And we´ll only agree to a deal that is a good deal for Canada," Freeland told reporters. At a speech in North Carolina on Friday Trump took another swipe at Canada. "I love Canada, but they´ve taken advantage of our country for many years," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Trump to skip Asian regional summits, Pence to travel instead

Trump to skip Asian regional summits, Pence to travel instead
IFA 2018: AI opens curtains with cool upgrades for your everyday gadgets

IFA 2018: AI opens curtains with cool upgrades for your everyday gadgets
Pakistan closes its consulate in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Pakistan closes its consulate in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad
U.S. accuses China of `super aggressive` spy campaign on LinkedIn

U.S. accuses China of `super aggressive` spy campaign on LinkedIn
Load More load more

Spotlight

Ton-up Pujara gives India the edge in fourth Test

Ton-up Pujara gives India the edge in fourth Test
Japan beat India 2-1 to claim women´s hockey gold

Japan beat India 2-1 to claim women´s hockey gold
Afghanistan see off Ireland to clinch one-day series

Afghanistan see off Ireland to clinch one-day series
Kohli becomes second fastest Indian batsman to cross 6000 Test runs

Kohli becomes second fastest Indian batsman to cross 6000 Test runs

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!