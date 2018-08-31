Fri August 31, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Pakistan closes its consulate in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has closed its consulate in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad in protest over meddling of Nangarhar provincial Governor, Pakistan embassy in Kabul has confirmed on Friday.

Pakistan embassy in Kabul has also recorded its protest over the meddling with Afghan Foreign Office.

The Pakistani embassy also demanded Afghan foreign ministry to stop interfering of its Governor in the matters of Pakistani consulate, the sources added.

Pakistan Embassy in Kabul has also apprised the Afghan government over the decision.

Interfering of Afghan Governor in the matters of Pakistani consulate is violation of Vienna Convention, the embassy said.

