Fri August 31, 2018
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

A return to Gandhi for the Congress

The old man’s Pakistan

Going the way of China

PM promises all required resources to armed forces

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

World

AFP
August 31, 2018

Boeing to develop refueling drones for Pentagon

Washington: The Pentagon announced Thursday it had awarded US aerospace giant Boeing an $805 million contract to develop the first unmanned refueling drones for the United States Navy.

Boeing is charged with everything from designing and producing to delivering and servicing four "MQ-25A Stingray" drones, which will enter service in 2024, the Navy said in a statement.

The drones -- named after their stingray silhouette -- will be launched from aircraft carriers, greatly expanding US aircrafts´ range and mission capability.

"This is an historic day," said Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson.

"We will look back on this day and recognize that this event represents a dramatic shift in the way we define warfighting requirements, work with industry, integrate unmanned and manned aircraft, and improve the lethality of the air wing - all at relevant speed."

Boeing had to fight off General Atomics and Lockheed Martin for the contract. If the four aircraft meet requirements, the contract could be expanded to $13 billion for 72 drones, the Pentagon said.

