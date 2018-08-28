Mon August 27, 2018
World

REUTERS
August 28, 2018

Canada´s Freeland to travel to Washington Tuesday for NAFTA

OTTAWA:  Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will travel to Washington on Tuesday to continue trade negotiations, her spokesman said on Monday, amid news that Mexico and the United States have reached a trade agreement.

"Given the encouraging announcement today of further bilateral progress between the US and Mexico, Minister Freeland will travel to Washington, DC, tomorrow to continue negotiations. We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class. Canada's signature is required," spokesman Adam Austen said in an emailed statement.

