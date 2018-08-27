Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Pakistan’s highly adored star Momina Mustehsan has taken over the internet with the glamorous and glitzy circulating pictures of her at her brother’s nuptials.



The Coke Studio sensation is leaving jaws dropped as the internet drools over pictures of her along with the Mustehsan family at the joyous event as Hashim Mustehsan ties the knot with lady-love Fariyal Qureshi.

The 25-year-old power house embodied elegance and beauty at the Nikkah reception, in her peach embroidered ensemble by Faraz Manan, paired with gold heirloom jewelry.

The Afreen Afreen singer stirred her followers on Instagram with her boomerang where she can be seen twirling in a lehnga choli by acclaimed designer Ali Xeeshan.

Here’s a sneak peek inside the wedding festivities of the Mustehsan clan:



















