Sun August 26, 2018
World

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Multiple fatalities in mass shooting at US video game tournament

FLORIDA: Several people have been killed in a mass shooting at a video game tournament in the northern Florida city of Jacksonville, local media, citing police sources, reported on Sunday. While one suspect was reportedly dead.

"Multiple fatalities at the scene, many transported," the Jacksonville Sheriff´s Office tweeted, adding that it was unclear whether there was a second possible gunman.



Emergency crews and law enforcement flooded into The Jacksonville Landing, a waterfront dining, entertainment and shopping site in the city´s downtown.

The shooting took place during a regional qualifier for the Madden 19 online game tournament at the GLHF Game Bar inside a Chicago Pizza restaurant, according to the venue´s website.

Meanwhile, the local  media said the shooting happened at a video game tournament and counted four dead and 11 wounded.

In subsequent tweets, police said they were still searching The Landing entertainment and shopping complex, where the Madden 19 tournament was being held at the GLHF Game Bar.

Police urged people hiding in locked areas of the complex to stay in place and call 911.

