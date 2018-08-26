Pakistan record fourth consecutive win in Asian Games hockey

JAKARTA: Pakistan hockey team recorded their fourth victory in a row in the Asian Games field hockey tournament as they defeated Malaysia 4-1 on Sunday.

However, both team have qualified to play semi-finals after the preliminary round in which Pakistan will now play their last match against Bangladesh on August 28.

For Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmed scored two goals while Mubasshir Ali and Mohammad Irfan netted one goal each.

Earlier, Pakistan won all their first three matches with big margins - 10-0 against Thailand, 10-0 against Oman and 16-0 against Kazakhstan.