Sun August 26, 2018
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

Europe and the BRI

The opposition’s dilemmas

Stolen asset recovery

PMLN leader offers help to PTI govt in launching two new PTV channels

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Web Desk
August 26, 2018

Pakistan record fourth consecutive win in Asian Games hockey

JAKARTA: Pakistan hockey team recorded their fourth victory in a row in the Asian Games field hockey tournament as they defeated Malaysia 4-1 on Sunday.

However, both team have qualified to play semi-finals after the preliminary round in which Pakistan will now play their last match against Bangladesh on August 28.

For Pakistan, Ejaz Ahmed scored two goals while Mubasshir Ali and Mohammad Irfan netted one goal each.

Earlier, Pakistan won all their first three matches with big margins - 10-0 against Thailand, 10-0 against Oman and 16-0 against Kazakhstan.

