Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job

PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PMLN leader offers help to PTI govt in launching two new PTV channels

PMLN leader offers help to PTI govt in launching two new PTV channels

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM

Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

Sports

APP
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan’s first ever Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League from August 28

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s first ever Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League, which is an initiative of Peshawar Zalmi through the Zalmi Foundation will take place from August 28-31 here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

Talking to APP, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said that the main aim and objective of this league is to promote interfaith harmony among the Madrasa students of different schools of thoughts and also provide them with a proper platform to showcase their talent.

He said after executing the first ever school league and global league, the number brand of PSL in terms of brand value, Peshawar Zalmi, brings the first ever Madrasa Cricket League with the name of “Zalmi Madrasa League” for which all arrangement have been given final touches.

He said, the students of Madrasa all across Pakistan are very much enthusiastic about the league and are eager to be part of this historic moment. 

He disclosed that Zalmi Madrasa League is joint venture of Peshawar Zalmi, Zalmi Foundation and the World Council of Religions. 

The matches will take place from August 28-31, 2018 in Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar.

Another important entity which is making this event possible is the keen interest taken by Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan who extended all out support to the organizing committee for providing free accommodation, transportation and implementation of the event.

“Certainly Peshawar Zalmi appreciated the support extending by Director General in this noble cause,” he said.

 “The first match will be played between Al-Haq Smashers and Al-Maqasid Fighters in Arbab Niaz Stadium on August 28, 2018. 

The semi-finals and final of the event will take place on August 31, 2018 at Arbab Niaz Stadium,” he added.

“Our next objective is to bring in new ways to promote interfaith harmony,” he said, adding, Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League is the first step in bringing this objective to life.”

 Javed Afridi said that “Through sports, the message of love, peace and prosperity can be spread throughout the world.

Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League will not just only provide the youth with a proper cricket platform but will also allow the exchange of ideas and thoughts among the different Madrasa students and promote healthy dialogues, he opined. 

Students belonging to different school of thought, Madrasas, will participate in the Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League, he remarked.

He said a total of 12 Madrasas teams comprising Al-Haq Smashers, Al Maqasid Fighters, Al Hilal Challengers, Al Wahda Hitters, Al Noor All Rounders, Al Khair Riders, Al Mutahidoon Creative, Ittehad Peace Builders, Al Fatah Record Sitters, Al Nujoom Risers, Al Qurra Stars and Al-Barq Thunders.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sri Lanka Cricket rejects ticket ‘rip off’ claim

Sri Lanka Cricket rejects ticket ‘rip off’ claim
Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
Serena ready to take New York spotlight at U.S. Open

Serena ready to take New York spotlight at U.S. Open
Hazara woman grabs first Karate medal for Pakistan in Asian Games

Hazara woman grabs first Karate medal for Pakistan in Asian Games
Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Victim has ‘no comments’ after PTI fines MPA Imran Ali Shah over roadside abuse

Victim has ‘no comments’ after PTI fines MPA Imran Ali Shah over roadside abuse
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s