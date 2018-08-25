Sat August 25, 2018
Web Desk
August 25, 2018

Who is Dino Sajudin?

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump-File Photo

Dino Sajudin is a former Trump World Tower doorman who claimed that  President Donald Trump had an affair with an ex-housekeeper that resulted in a child.

In 2015 he has signed an agreement with AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, under which the company has exclusive rights to Sajudin's story.

According to CNN, he has been released from his contract with the media company owned by one of Trump's friends.

Many saw the agreement an attempt to stop negative reporting about the president.

Under the agreement Sajudin was to receive 30,000 dollars and would  make a  payment of 1 million dollars for breaching it by sharing the story with any other party.

His lawyer recently told CNN. "Just recently, AMI released Mr. Sajudin from the terms of his agreement and he is now able to speak about his personal experience with them, as well as his story, which is now known to be one of the 'catch and kill' pieces. Mr. Sajudin hopes the truth will come out in the very near future."

When in April Sajudin claimed that Trump had a relationship with his former housekeeper and fathered a child, AMI had called it not credible.

