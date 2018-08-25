Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pompeo-Imran contact: Pakistan disputes US account of call

Pompeo-Imran contact: Pakistan disputes US account of call
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Opposition meets in Murree to pick joint presidential candidate

Opposition meets in Murree to pick joint presidential candidate
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Dilemma of a ‘strong opposition’

Dilemma of a ‘strong opposition’
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
PM Imran's victory celebrated by Asian businessman in UK

PM Imran's victory celebrated by Asian businessman in UK
PTI announces to make state-run TV independent

PTI announces to make state-run TV independent

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran nominates Ahmad Faraz's son as Leader of the House in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday nominated Shibli Faraz, son of renowned Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz,  for the slot of Leader of the House in Senate.

The Senate Secretariat has received Prime Minister Imran’s letter regarding the nomination, Geo News reported.

Faraz has been a member of the upper house of the parliament since  2015. 

His father Ahmed Faraz  is widely acclaimed as one of the best modern Urdu poets of the last century. 

Ahmad Faraz-File Photo

 He died in Islamabad on 25 August 2008.

 He was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and posthumously the Hilal-e-Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran's victory celebrated by Asian businessman in UK

PM Imran's victory celebrated by Asian businessman in UK
Outgoing US Ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa

Outgoing US Ambassador meets COAS Gen. Bajwa
Sharif family, PMLN leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail

Sharif family, PMLN leaders meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail
PM for practical measures for development of Balochistan

PM for practical measures for development of Balochistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test

England recall Vince as Bairstow cover for fourth Test
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic

NASA spacecraft approaches asteroid, snaps first pic
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s