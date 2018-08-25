PM Imran nominates Ahmad Faraz's son as Leader of the House in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday nominated Shibli Faraz, son of renowned Urdu poet Ahmad Faraz, for the slot of Leader of the House in Senate.

The Senate Secretariat has received Prime Minister Imran’s letter regarding the nomination, Geo News reported.

Faraz has been a member of the upper house of the parliament since 2015.



His father Ahmed Faraz is widely acclaimed as one of the best modern Urdu poets of the last century.

He died in Islamabad on 25 August 2008.

He was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-e-Imtiaz and posthumously the Hilal-e-Pakistan.