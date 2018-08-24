Wed August 22, 2018
Web Desk
August 24, 2018

Dakota Johnson faces reel demons in disturbing horror film “Suspiria”: trailer out!

A teenage ballet dancer joins elite dance academy, coming to which, her fate crosses paths with a gory mystery. Soon she realizes those aren’t some imaginary demons as she begins to investigate the disappearance of several students at the Markos Dance Acamemy in Berlin.

The clip comes with bones cracking, skin ripping and blood shedding scenarios, as the reel witches pull apart Susie Bannion’s life (starring Dakota Johnson).

According to reports, the shooting of the traumatic scenarios have already made lead star Dakota Johnson seek counseling.

“At the beginning, she gave me things: perfect balance, perfect sleep,” Susie is shown speaking of her academy’s artistic director, Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton) who happens to posses hypnotic allure. “But she wants to get inside of me – I can feel her. She can see me”

Having recreated original 1977 supernatural horror film, director Dario Argento also has Chloe Grace Moretz, Lutz Ebersdorf and Mia Goth  starring in the horror suspense.

Amazon Studios will have the blood curdling cinematic on release in select theatres in Los Angeles and New York on October 26th before its wide release on November 2nd.

