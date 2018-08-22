Wed August 22, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 22, 2018

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

The arrival of Eid-ul-Azha has brought forth a wave of elation all over Pakistanis with families uniting to share laughter, happiness and good food.

Amongst those entwined with the merriment of the religious festival across the country are the much beloved luminaries of Pakistan’s showbiz industry who have taken to their social media accounts to give fans a glimpse into their meaty Eids this year!

The higly adored couple of Saira Shahroz and Shahroz Sabzwari posted a picture-perfect family moment of their Eid along with their daughter Nooreh.

Actor Sanam Chaudry on the other hand, was seen caught in a jovial moment with her goat dressed in a white traditional ensemble with silver jhumkas.

My pretty bakraaaa! Its a happy Eid ️ Eid mubarakkkk!!

A post shared by sanam chauhdry (@sanamchauhdry) on

The power couple of Sarwat Gilani and Fahad Mirza are making fans swoon with their adorable Eid looks coordinated with their full of life boys.

My boys and I this Eid! @farahtalibaziz @hellopakistan @fahadzmirza

A post shared by Sarwat Gilani Mirza (@sarwatg) on

Singer, song-writer Uzair Jaswal showed a glimpse of his colorful Eid spent with energetic and extremely adorable squad.

My Eid squad #EidMubarak

A post shared by Uzair Jaswal (@uzairjaswalofficial) on

Urwa Hocane’s Eid selfie is creating a buzz amongst fans with her simple, no-makeup look and traditional jewelry and outfit.

Eid Mubarak !!

A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic) on

Osman Khalid Butt’s version of Eid, on the other hand, may have been the most relatable one amongst all!



Latest News

