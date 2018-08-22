Wed August 22, 2018
Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Azha with religious fervour today
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It's time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Eid-ul-Azha prayer timings for Karachi announced
US airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October
Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan's export woes
China asks state-owned companies to invest, transfer tech to Pakistan under CPEC
MQM-P supports PTI's Alvi as president

World

REUTERS
August 22, 2018

US airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October

HAWAII : Hawaiian Airlines said on Tuesday that it has decided to suspend its thrice-weekly non-stop flight between Honolulu and Beijing after the National Day Golden Week holiday in October.

Passengers with tickets for after the end of regular scheduled service will be offered a full refund, or the option of traveling on earlier dates on available flights, the airline, a unit of Hawaiian Holdings Inc, said in a statement.

Hawaiian, which gave no reason for the suspension, said it intends to return to China and would maintain its sales partnership, sales agent, and its representative office in the country.

