Murad orders operation against street criminals, drug mafia and beggars racket

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his first meeting which he chaired here at CM House on Sunday after assuming the office has directed the Inspector General of Police to launch crack down against street criminals, “this should not only be controlled but eliminated.”

He said that in his speech on the floor of the house he had spelt out that maintenance of law & order would his top priority, “this is why on Sunday I am holding this meeting,” he said and added “the street crime was undoing all the government efforts he had taken to restore law and order in the city, therefore a decisive action is required to eliminate this [social] evil,” he said.

The Inspector General of Police told the chief minister that a targeted operation was in progress and it would definitely produce good results. At this the chief minister said that the targeted operation must be made more strict and focused. He directed him to make the SHOs responsible for controlling street crime, otherwise take strict action against them.

Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh said that there was a drug mafia and other mafias behind the street crimes. He added that those who are running the racket of beggars in the city are also involved in street crimes. The chief minister directed the IG police to launch operation against drug mafia, including the peddlers and edicts. “Just after Eid necessary measures would be taken to send the edicts to the rehabilitation centers or to the welfare organisations,” he said added he did not want to see the beggars standing on all the round about. “There should be an operation against them,” he said.

IG Police briefing the chief minister on law & order said that there were six police Ranges in the province with a strength of 123,983 policemen. He added that there were 30 police districts, and 623 police stations all over Sindh. A this the chief minister said that if the population of the province is divided with the total strength of the police there would a ratio of 1 policeman for 410 people. “This is not bad ratio but we have to make the police more responsive, hardworking and dedicated to control the crime,” he said and added this would be possible with capacity building of the police.

The IG police told the chief minister that 10,269 policemen were receiving different trainings. 8300 policemen are on In-service courses, 1237 are receiving training army training centers, 432 are receiving special training by Pakistan Army and 300 are doing specialized commando courses. The capacity building process as launched by the chief minister during his last tenure was in progress.

Giving details of general law and order situation, the IG told the chief minister that 621 miscreants have been bound down under heavy securities while there was strict vigilance on 761 persons included in the 4rth Schedule. Campaign to arrest all proclaimed offenders was in progress and the police station record was also being updated.