Sindh’s cabinet takes oath

KARACHI: The new Sindh cabinet has been sworn in on Sunday, with eight ministers and two advisers taking oath of their office in the first phase of the cabinet formation.

The oath-taking ceremony was scheduled to be held at Governor House in the evening.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah witnessed the ceremony.

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani administered oath to the 10-member cabinet comprising Saeed Ghani, Shehla Raza, Mehboob uz Zaman, Ismail Raho, Sardar Shah, Shabir Bajarani, Hari Ram Kishori Lal and Azra Afzal.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Murad Ali Shah secured his second consecutive term as Sindh chief minister as he took oath of his office on Saturday.