Sun August 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 19, 2018

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited  his four sisters to his oath-taking ceremony but none of them turned up.

Geo News bureau chief Raeed Ansari, while speaking on "Naya Pakistan" talkshow said   Khan's sisters  deliberately avoided the  ceremony since relations between the sisters and their brother was fraught ever since Imran Khan married  Reham Khan.

Imran Khan has four sisters namely, Aleema Khan, Rubina Khan, Noreen and Dr Uzma Khan.

Raees Ansari said  three of the sisters were abroad while Noreen who was in Lahore was approached by her brother.


Raees Ansari said Imran Khan told Noreen that his wife Bushra Khan wanted his sisters to attend the ceremony. 

But Noreen, he said,  told her brother that she would make her decision  about attending the ceremony after consulting other sisters.

He said Aleema Khan  left the country for London to avoid the  ceremony while Rubina Khan was staying in  Paris.

Dr Uzma Khan, he said,  is in Singapore where her  son had an accident.

The Geo News bureau chief said  although Aleema Khan had gone to meet Imran Khan at his office in Bani Gala to congratulate him over his victory,  she returned without bothering to visit his house.

He said  though Imran Khan's sons Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan wanted to attend his oath taking , they were forbidden to come to Pakistan by none other than their father himself.


