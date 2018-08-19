Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited his four sisters to his oath-taking ceremony but none of them turned up.

Geo News bureau chief Raeed Ansari, while speaking on "Naya Pakistan" talkshow said Khan's sisters deliberately avoided the ceremony since relations between the sisters and their brother was fraught ever since Imran Khan married Reham Khan.

Imran Khan has four sisters namely, Aleema Khan, Rubina Khan, Noreen and Dr Uzma Khan.

Raees Ansari said three of the sisters were abroad while Noreen who was in Lahore was approached by her brother.





Raees Ansari said Imran Khan told Noreen that his wife Bushra Khan wanted his sisters to attend the ceremony.



But Noreen, he said, told her brother that she would make her decision about attending the ceremony after consulting other sisters.

He said Aleema Khan left the country for London to avoid the ceremony while Rubina Khan was staying in Paris.



Dr Uzma Khan, he said, is in Singapore where her son had an accident.

The Geo News bureau chief said although Aleema Khan had gone to meet Imran Khan at his office in Bani Gala to congratulate him over his victory, she returned without bothering to visit his house.

He said though Imran Khan's sons Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan wanted to attend his oath taking , they were forbidden to come to Pakistan by none other than their father himself.



