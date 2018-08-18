Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Allah his witness: ‘Ruthless accountability on the way’

Allah his witness: ‘Ruthless accountability on the way’
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister today

Imran Khan to take oath as Prime Minister today
PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar

PTI govt to consider changes in economic team: Asad Umar
Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA

Bilawal steals Imran Khan's spotlight and hearts of Pakistanis with 'poised' maiden speech in NA
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI

Bakhtawar lauds Bilawal Bhutto's maiden speech in Parliament, criticises PTI
Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability
Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves

Of tears, smiles, ring, rosary and waves
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Agitation to be launched if required answers not given: Shahbaz

Agitation to be launched if required answers not given: Shahbaz
Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden speech in National Assembly

Bilawal Bhutto’s maiden speech in National Assembly

World

AFP
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia tests Japan-inspired ´nap pods´ for hajj

RIYADH: Mansour al-Amer swipes a card to reveal a narrow sleep pod, reminiscent of Japan´s famed capsule hotels. But this pod is in Saudi Arabia, where the Muslim hajj pilgrimage begins Sunday.

The kingdom has plans to introduce capsule rooms in the western city of Mina in the coming days, as an estimated two million Muslim faithful gather for the six-day hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

The free nap pods are part of new measures Saudi Arabia is rolling out this year in a bid to modernise the centuries-old practice of hajj.

The government has also introduced apps for on-the-spot translation and emergency medical care.

Amer is the head of a Saudi charity, the Haji and Mutamer Gift Charitable Association, which is offering between 18 and 24 capsule for pilgrims to nap in for free in the coming days.

Each fibreglass pod -- less than three metres long and just over one metre high -- features a mattress, clean sheets, air conditioning and a large, well-lit mirror.

The pods can be lined up horizontally or stacked vertically to save on space.

"We are always thinking about pilgrims and how to make them more comfortable during the rituals of hajj," Amer told AFP.

Nap-share economy

The nap pods provide a solution for pilgrims of limited means who cannot afford to book hotels on site but need a quick rest during hajj.

Each napper will have three hours of access to the pods, which are imported from Japan at cost of around $1,114 (1,000 euros) each.

When the pilgrim wakes for prayer time -- five times daily in Islam -- workers will sterilise the pod before handing it over to the next pilgrim.

"The idea already exists globally, in Japan for example, and in several cities across the world," Amer said.

"We believe it´s extremely well-suited for crowded places in our holy sites and in Mecca."

But for hajj, which takes pilgrims across Mecca and Mina -- two cities in western Saudi Arabia home to the holiest sites of Islam -- the pods were also inspired by the rising popularity of car- and bike-sharing.

"The capsules work through a share economy, like bicycles that you can rent for an hour and then leave for someone else," said Amer.

A trial run of 12 pods earlier this year was, he said, a success. Amer estimates 60 people used each pod every day during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The hajj presents the Saudi authorities with major logistical challenges, as Islam is currently the world´s fastest-growing religion, according to the Pew research centre.

Providing accommodation for two million pilgrims is no small feat, with travellers staying in everything from five-star hotels to tents pitched in empty lots.

Saudi authorities are pushing a "smart hajj" initiative to meet with the growing demands of hajj, which coincide with the kingdom´s unprecedented modernization drive.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world´s most restrictive countries, this year lifted a ban on women driving and has seen a string of reform initiatives spearheaded by the powerful young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

But the kingdom has also tightened its grip on dissent, with around a dozen women´s rights campaigners arrested in recent weeks. Some have been released.

Every Muslim is required to complete the hajj at least once in their lifetime if they have the means to do so.

The annual pilgrimage sees the Muslim faithful gather in Mecca, all clad in white, to perform rituals around the black Kaaba cube.

The hajj also features a symbolic stoning of the devil ceremony, marking the start of Eid al-Adha, a three-day feast.

Eid al-Adha includes the slaughter of sheep, with the meat distributed to Muslims in need. The ritual symbolises Abraham´s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ishmael, on the order of God.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger

US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger
Chinese premier congratulates Imran Khan

Chinese premier congratulates Imran Khan
India flood crisis mounts as 324 confirmed dead

India flood crisis mounts as 324 confirmed dead
Saudi Arabia pledge $100 mln to rebuild Syria´s northeast

Saudi Arabia pledge $100 mln to rebuild Syria´s northeast
Load More load more

Spotlight

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Imran asked sons not to attend his oath taking ceremony: Jemima

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger

US government seeks Facebook help to wiretap Messenger
England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

England recall Stokes as they seek India series win

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'