Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador
Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists

Army chief approves death sentences of 15 terrorists
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot

PPP decides not to support Shehbaz Sharif for PM slot
Twitter mourns death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Twitter mourns death of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate

Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise

Pakistan's incoming premier Imran Khan condoles Vajpayee's demise
Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly
Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Murad Ali Shah sets his priorities to serve Sindh

Sci-Tech

AFP
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Scientists detail full genome of wheat for first time

Washington: In a breakthrough that experts say will help feed the growing global population in the coming decades, scientists Thursday revealed they have cracked the full genome of wheat for the first time.

Wheat feeds more than a third of the global human population, providing more protein than meat in the human diet and making about one-fifth of calories consumed by people.

But it is harder to grow in hot, dry weather, and these challenging conditions are expected to intensify as the planet warms due to climate change.

Experts say the world needs more disease-resistant varieties and breeds that can grow with less water in a warmer environment.

"This will greatly speed up our efforts on identification of agriculturally important wheat genes, including those that would help to combat major fungal diseases," said Kostya Kanyuka a functional genomics scientist at Rothamsted Research.

"This will also be hugely and immediately beneficial for wheat breeders, accelerating development of new elite varieties."

Mapping a comprehensive wheat genome was an "immense challenge" that took 13 years, because bread wheat contains five times more genes than a human, said the report in the journal Science.

The type of wheat detailed by 200 scientists from 20 countries is Chinese Spring (Triticum aestivum) a variety of bread wheat which is the world´s most widely cultivated crop, said the study led by the International Wheat Genome Sequencing Consortium (IWGSC).

"Wheat productivity needs to increase by 1.6 percent a year to meet the demands of a projected world population of 9.6 billion by 2050," said the report.

The wheat genome contains 107,891 genes, and its complex genome contains 16 billion base pairs, which are the building blocks of DNA.

Humans, by contrast, have about 20,000 genes and three billion base pairs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia
Twitter suspends far-right figure Alex Jones for a week

Twitter suspends far-right figure Alex Jones for a week
‘Foreshadow’: Researchers find new security flaw in Intel chips

‘Foreshadow’: Researchers find new security flaw in Intel chips
200-million year old Pterosaur ´built for flying´

200-million year old Pterosaur ´built for flying´
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shah Rukh Khan pays rich tribute to Vajpayee

Shah Rukh Khan pays rich tribute to Vajpayee
Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary

Fans pen letters for NFAK on 21st anniversary
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post