Thu August 16, 2018
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

China keen to work with Imran Khan’s government, Chinese Ambassador

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93

Pakistani healthcare startup 'Marham' selected for Google’s Demo Day Asia

Sanaullah says it is PML-N’s prerogative to nominate PM’s candidate

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pervez Elahi elected Speaker Punjab Assembly

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

World

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93

NE DELHI: Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has passed away. He was 93. 

The announcement was made by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, where the 93-year-old had been treated for nine weeks, according to NDTV.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hospital twice in 24 hours and top politicians from across parties arrived as the former prime minister's health worsened on Wednesday.

Mr Vajpayee, the BJP's tallest leader, was admitted to hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection and chest congestion.

Since 2009, the veteran politician had largely been confined to his home on Krishna Menon Marg in the heart of Delhi, away from public life due to his failing health.

Mr Vajpayee was considered the gold standard of leadership in the BJP and had admirers even among rival parties. His birthday -- December 25 -- is celebrated as Good Governance Day.

At the BJP headquarters in Delhi, decorations put up for Independence Day celebrations on Wednesday were taken down as a somber note took over.

LK Advani, one of Mr Vajpayee's closest colleagues and his deputy in the NDA government from 1998 to 2004, was among the visitors.

