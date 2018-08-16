Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Murad Ali Shah to be re-elected Sindh CM today

Murad Ali Shah to be re-elected Sindh CM today
Pakistan’s debt, liabilities touch Rs29.861 trillion

Pakistan’s debt, liabilities touch Rs29.861 trillion
Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT

Nisar says has nothing to do with Panama JIT
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
PTI prevails in NA: Asad Qaiser elected Speaker, Suri deputy

PTI prevails in NA: Asad Qaiser elected Speaker, Suri deputy
Who added ‘Tarka’ to JIT?

Who added ‘Tarka’ to JIT?
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
Pak-origin Mehreen Faruqi becomes Australia's first female Muslim senator

Pak-origin Mehreen Faruqi becomes Australia's first female Muslim senator
Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Has Haqiqi become irrelevant to Karachi’s politics?

Has Haqiqi become irrelevant to Karachi’s politics?

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Murad Ali Shah to be re-elected Sindh CM today

KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is poised to become the CM again, as his party has secured a decisive majority in the House as a result of the July 25 general elections.

He served as the CM from July 29, 2016 to May 28, 2018.

Shah will face off Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) MPA Shaharyar Khan Mahar, who is the consensus candidate of the incoming opposition alliance in the PA comprising the GDA, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

After last month’s polls, 97 MPAs of the PPP were elected to the provincial legislature, and the PTI secured 30 seats in the House, the GDA 13 and the MQM-P 21.

Today’s sitting will commence at 10am, following which the method of open balloting would be employed to elect the new leader of the house.

On Wednesday the nomination papers for the election were submitted and scrutinised.

PPP MPAs Makhdoom Rafik Zaman and Mir Nadir Ali Khan Magsi were the proposer and seconder respectively for Shah. For Mahar, MQM-P MPA Khawaja Izharul Hassan was the proposer and PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman the seconder.

It is expected that after being elected by the PA, Shah would take the oath of office as the new chief executive of the province the same day at the Sindh Governor House.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles
PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
PTI MPA Imran Ali Shah accused of torturing stepmother

PTI MPA Imran Ali Shah accused of torturing stepmother
Load More load more

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Man who smashed Trump Hollywood star justifies attack

Man who smashed Trump Hollywood star justifies attack
Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day

Shahid Afridi greets Indians on Independence Day
Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Ali Zafar honoured with ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ in Los Angeles

Photos & Videos

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre

Sussanne Khan sends soul-stirring message to best friend Sonali Bendre
Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show

Gold Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy steal the show
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat