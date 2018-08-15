Kashmiris observe India’s Independence Day as ‘Black Day’

Srinagar: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observed the Indian Independence Day, today, as Black Day to convey the message to the international community that India continues to illegally occupy their homeland.



The Black Day was marked by a complete strike in the occupied territory, call for which was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops, business establishments, offices and petrol pumps were closed while traffic was off the road.

Kashmir Media Service reported the occupation authorities had taken stringent measures in the name of so-celled security and deployed Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel in strength in all major cities and towns of the occupied territory to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations. Tight security measures were taken in Srinagar and Jammu cities.

In Srinagar, thousands of troops and policemen patrolled the deserted streets, lanes and by lanes to thwart any attempt of people to stage pro-freedom and anti-India demonstrations.

A cricket stadium at Sonawar, the main venue of Independence Day parade, was placed under siege. All roads leading to the venue were blocked by the forces’ personnel with iron barricades, armoured vehicles and concertina wire.

Sharpshooters were deployed in all sensitive areas and vital installations.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik from his residence in Srinagar, today, and lodged him at Kothibagh Police Station.

Other Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Bilal Siddiqi, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Zafar Akbar Butt and Ghulam Nabi Waseem have been placed under house arrest or in custody.

The actions are aimed at preventing the leaders from leading anti-India protests.