Pak-origin Mehreen Faruqi becomes Autralia's first female Muslim senator

KARACHI: Mehreen Faruqi has become the first female Muslim senator to have reached the Australian assembly when she was elected in the New South Wales Parliament to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Senator Lee Rhiannon.



She became Australia’s first Muslim woman to enter any Australian parliament when she joined the NSW Legislative Council in June 2013.

She arrived in Australia from Pakistan in 1992, and forged a successful career as an academic and engineer, working on improving vital infrastructure across the country.

Faruqi held leadership roles on major engineering projects, developing stormwater, recycling, cycleways, and hydropower infrastructure. She has a PhD in environmental engineering, led University of NSW’s Institute of Environmental Studies, and managed environment and water-related services for both the Mosman and Port Macquarie-Hastings councils.

Ed Husic, the federal Labor member for Chifley, became the first Muslim MP when he was voted into the house of representatives in 2010.