Wed August 15, 2018
Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

In parliament

Private service

India to send manned mission to space by 2022: Modi

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan

Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Pak-origin Mehreen Faruqi becomes Autralia's first female Muslim senator

KARACHI: Mehreen Faruqi has become the first female Muslim senator to have reached the Australian assembly when she was elected in the New South Wales Parliament to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Senator Lee Rhiannon.

She became Australia’s first Muslim woman to enter any Australian parliament when she joined the NSW Legislative Council in June 2013.

She arrived in Australia from Pakistan in 1992, and forged a successful career as an academic and engineer, working on improving vital infrastructure across the country.

 Faruqi held leadership roles on major engineering projects, developing stormwater, recycling, cycleways, and hydropower infrastructure. She has a PhD in environmental engineering, led University of NSW’s Institute of Environmental Studies, and managed environment and water-related services for both the Mosman and Port Macquarie-Hastings councils.

Ed Husic, the federal Labor member for Chifley, became the first Muslim MP when he was voted into the house of representatives in 2010.

