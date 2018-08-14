Mon August 13, 2018
World

AFP
August 14, 2018

Hundreds hurt as Spain festival promenade collapses

MADRID: Panic erupted at a packed seaside music festival in northwest Spain when part of a wooden promenade suddenly collapsed, injuring more than 370 people, nine of them seriously, officials said Monday.

The seafront platform, measuring 30 metres by 10 metres (100 foot by 30 foot), was jammed with people watching a rap artist in the city of Vigo when part of it collapsed just before midnight on Sunday, mayor Abel Caballero told reporters.

Rescuers armed with an infrared camera combed the site for three hours to ensure no one remained trapped underneath while divers searched offshore, he said.

"Police got the people out of the area very quickly. There were two people who got trapped by debris, firefighters had to remove them and it was not easy to get them out," Caballero told Spanish public television TVE.

The president of Vigo´s Port Authority said he thought the structure, built in the 1990s, collapsed due to "excess weight, to overcapacity".

"That is what seems the most likely cause," he told TVE but added: "We are going to order an expert study to see what may have happened,."

Local daily El Faro de Vigo said the structure collapsed shortly after Spanish rap artist Rels B told the crowd to jump at the start of his concert.

"The floor gave way beneath us as if we were in an elevator. It was a question of five seconds," concert-goer Aitana Alonso told the newspaper.

"The platform broke and we all fell. People landed on top of me. I tried to get out and couldn´t. My foot ended up stuck in the water but I managed to free it before a guy gave me his hand and pulled me out," she said.

"There were people underneath me, shouting that they couldn´t get out."

A total of 377 people were injured, with seven still recieving hospital treatment, the regional government of Galicia said in a statement.

Most suffered light injuries, mainly bruises.

Those seriously wounded, including two minors, had broken bones or head injuries but their lives were not at risk, Galicia´s regional health minister Jesus Vazquez Almuina told Spanish public radio.

