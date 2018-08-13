Shoaib Malik reaches 8000-run milestone in T20 cricket

Pakistan allrounder Shoaib Malik has become the first Pakistani batsman to cross the 8,000-run mark in domestic Twenty20 cricket while playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) – 2018 on Sunday .

He reached the milestone during his innings of 38 runs in the match between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Tridents. He is captaining the Warriors in the tournament.

Malik is the fourth batsman to score 8,000 or more runs in T20 domestic cricket. The first three were Chris Gayle of the West Indies (11,575 runs in 337 matches), Brendon McCullum of New Zealand (9,188 runs in 338 matches) and Kieron Pollard of the West Indies (8,225 runs in 424 matches).

Shoaib Malik has so far made 8,034 runs in 317 T20 matches and 217 innings with an average of 37.54.

The Caribbean Premier League is an annual Twenty20 cricket tournament, being held in the Caribbean.