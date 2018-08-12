Daily horoscope for Sunday, August 12, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel you need to be yourself today – to be who you really are.

Romantic relationships will be emotional.

It’s a fun day.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might want to cocoon at home today. Youthful memories could be bubbling to the surface of your mind, and you need time to cogitate.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

When talking to others today, you want to speak at a “gut” level of communication. You don’t want superficial chitchat.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might identify with your possessions more than usual, which is why you might not want to lend something. It’s a good day to clean and maintain your stuff.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you feel more emotional than usual.

But you’re also inclined to attract some good luck. Yay!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel like hiding or withdrawing a bit today. It’s not that you’re antisocial, you just want some privacy. (We all have days like this.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel more protective about your friends today. Naturally, you’ll be supportive, but you also might feel jealous if they pay more attention to someone else.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your reputation and your career are important to you today. You want to be noticed, and you want to get respect. It’s a good day for all kinds of public relations.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a strong urge today to break away from your daily routine. That’s because you want a little adventure, and you also want to learn something new. Don’t be afraid to shake it up a little.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a poor day to make important decisions about inheritances and shared property, because you feel rather possessive about things. You’re just not in the mood to share.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your focus today is on personal relationships and partnerships. Conflicts with others definitely will be more emotional. Guard against knee-jerk reactions to what others say.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You want to tidy up your life and even do something that will improve your health.

It’s like a tiny impulse to turn over a new leaf, even if it lasts only a day.