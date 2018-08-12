Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
Imran Ismail to become new Sindh governor

Imran Ismail to become new Sindh governor
Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
Terror hits Balochistan, Gilgit again

Terror hits Balochistan, Gilgit again
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
PTI gets 33 reserved seats, consolidates its lead in NA

PTI gets 33 reserved seats, consolidates its lead in NA
Nothing to do with NRO, law ministry tells SC

Nothing to do with NRO, law ministry tells SC

World

Web Desk
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily horoscope for Sunday, August 12, 2018

What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You feel you need to be yourself today – to be who you really are.

Romantic relationships will be emotional.

It’s a fun day.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

You might want to cocoon at home today. Youthful memories could be bubbling to the surface of your mind, and you need time to cogitate.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

When talking to others today, you want to speak at a “gut” level of communication. You don’t want superficial chitchat.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

You might identify with your possessions more than usual, which is why you might not want to lend something. It’s a good day to clean and maintain your stuff.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you feel more emotional than usual.

But you’re also inclined to attract some good luck. Yay!

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel like hiding or withdrawing a bit today. It’s not that you’re antisocial, you just want some privacy. (We all have days like this.)

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel more protective about your friends today. Naturally, you’ll be supportive, but you also might feel jealous if they pay more attention to someone else.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your reputation and your career are important to you today. You want to be noticed, and you want to get respect. It’s a good day for all kinds of public relations.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a strong urge today to break away from your daily routine. That’s because you want a little adventure, and you also want to learn something new. Don’t be afraid to shake it up a little.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a poor day to make important decisions about inheritances and shared property, because you feel rather possessive about things. You’re just not in the mood to share.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your focus today is on personal relationships and partnerships. Conflicts with others definitely will be more emotional. Guard against knee-jerk reactions to what others say.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You want to tidy up your life and even do something that will improve your health.

It’s like a tiny impulse to turn over a new leaf, even if it lasts only a day.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Nobel-winning writer V.S. Naipaul dies aged 85

Nobel-winning writer V.S. Naipaul dies aged 85
'Suicidal´ airport worker steals, crashes empty plane from Seattle airport

'Suicidal´ airport worker steals, crashes empty plane from Seattle airport
Iran Supreme Leader calls for action to face 'economic war' - state TV

Iran Supreme Leader calls for action to face 'economic war' - state TV
Load More load more

Spotlight

Fakhar-e-Alam felicitates Imran Ismail for his nomination as Sindh Governor

Fakhar-e-Alam felicitates Imran Ismail for his nomination as Sindh Governor
Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan