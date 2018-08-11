Sat August 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad

Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad
PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats

PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats
Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary

Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary
Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day

Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day
Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'
Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack
Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed

Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed
Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

World

Web Desk
August 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court announced that Sunday August 12 marks the start of Zil-Hajj, the Saudi Press Agency reported, according to Arab News.

Zil Hajj is the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It is the month in which the Hajj pilgrimage takes place.

The Supreme Court called on all Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon. asking anyone who sees it with their naked eye or through binoculars to inform the nearest court, record his or her testimony, or contact the nearest center for assistance to reach the nearest court.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday  to sight the crescent for the month of Zil-Hajj. 

Over 1.22 million pilgrims reach Saudi Arabia

The total number of pilgrims, who have arrived, in the Kingdom hover above 1,221,463 by Friday, an increase of 70,348 pilgrims compared to last year Hajj season, according to the Passports' Directorate statistics.

Pilgrims arriving by air constituted the majority with as many as 1,148,400 pilgrims and while land routes arrival was 59,448, the seaborne arrivals numbered only 13,311 pilgrims.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Erdogan vows to defy US ´threats´ after currency crash

Erdogan vows to defy US ´threats´ after currency crash
Flash floods kill 37 in India´s tourist hotspot Kerala

Flash floods kill 37 in India´s tourist hotspot Kerala
Trump condemns ´all types of racism´ a year after Charlottesville

Trump condemns ´all types of racism´ a year after Charlottesville
Over 450 people hurt in Romania protest clashes

Over 450 people hurt in Romania protest clashes
Load More load more

Spotlight

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series

Vidya Balan is expected to play Indira Gandhi in upcoming web series
Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy

Junaid Khan becomes father of baby boy
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan