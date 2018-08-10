Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman

Imran Khan will stay at ministers’ enclave, not at PM or Punjab House: PTI spokesman
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Sports

AFP
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anderson takes five as India 107 all out at stumps

LONDON: James Anderson took five wickets as India were bowled out for just 107 come the close of the second day of the second Test against England at Lord´s on Friday.

Anderson´s haul left England´s all-time leading Test wicket-taker just one shy of becoming the first bowler to take 100 Test wickets at Lord´s.

Meanwhile Chris Woakes marked his return to international cricket with two wickets for 19 runs in six overs, removing both India captain Virat Kohli (24) and Hardik Pandya (11) via slip catches by Jos Buttler.

Much of the second day was lost to rain, which washed out the whole of Thursday´s play.

But the 35.2 overs that England bowled after winning the toss were enough for them to dismiss India, with Anderson ending the day´s play when Ishant Sharma was lbw for nought.

Anderson took five for 20 in 13.2 overs while Ravichandran Ashwin top-scored for India with 29.

England lead this five-match series 1-0 after a 31-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Anderson strikes as India collapse to 15-3 in between Lord´s showers

Anderson strikes as India collapse to 15-3 in between Lord´s showers
Virat Kohli already a legend, says Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas

Virat Kohli already a legend, says Pakistan’s Zaheer Abbas
Stokes ´could have killed me´: cleared defendant

Stokes ´could have killed me´: cleared defendant
Rain washes out first day in England-India 2nd Test

Rain washes out first day in England-India 2nd Test
Load More load more

Spotlight

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan

‘I have a reason to believe change is on the horizon’, Shehzad Roy tweets after meeting Imran Khan
Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan